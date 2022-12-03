Serbia substitute Rajkovic booked for coming on the pitch in FIFA World Cup match against Switzerland

Serbian reserve goalkeeper Predrag Rajkovic was shown a yellow card for coming onto the pitch in FIFA World Cup match against Swizterland on Friday.

Rajkovic, who was an unused substitute on the bench, came running onto the pitch in the 66th minute after a penalty appeal was waved off for Serbia.

Unhappy Serbian players protested against the referee not awarding a penalty appeal from Aleksandar Mitrovic after he went down inside the Swiss box.

It resulted in a melee on the sideline before the match officials separated the players from both sides. Referee Fernando Rapallini showed a yellow card to Rajkovic.

