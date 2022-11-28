Serbia, Cameroon play out exhilarating 3-3 draw

Serbia and Cameroon traded blows in a see-saw FIFA World Cup Group G game, which finally settled 3-3, at the Al Janoub Stadium on Monday.

Cameroon put itself ahead in the 29th minute through Jean-Charles Castelletto before Serbia struck back through Strahinja Pavlovic in the first-half injury time.

With in seconds of the equaliser, Milinkovic-Savic drove a left-footed shot into the bottom corner of Cameroon net to help Serbia take the lead of the game.

When forward Aleksandr Mitrovic tapped in a goal after the break, Serbia thought it had sealed the game. But the Indomitable Lions had other ideas.

Vincent Aboubakar halved the deficit in the 63rd minute with an audacious chip and then turned provider three minutes later when he squared the ball for Eric Choupo-Moting to tap in and seal the come back.

