FIFA World Cup: Hwang’s injury time winner against Portugal seals South Korea’s last 16 spot

Portugal ended Group H in top place with seven points and will face the runner-up from Group H.

Team Sportstar
02 December, 2022 22:25 IST
South Korea’s Hwang Hee-chan scores their second goal.

South Korea’s Hwang Hee-chan scores their second goal. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Hwang Hee-chan’s stoppage time winner against Portugal ensured South Korea’s made it to the last 16 for the first time since 2010.

The goal also crushed Uruguayan hopes of making it to the knockouts who needed to win against Ghana by a three goal margin. The South Americans could only manage a 2-0 win and were knocked out by virtue of less goals scored.

The game got off to a flying start with Ricardo Horta’s scoring from close range in the fifth minute. Horta’s attempt was cancelled out by Kim Young-gwan’s left-footed shot in the 27th minute.

But the deciding moment came in the first minute of stoppage time when Son Heung-min’s through ball into the penalty area was slotted past Diogo Costa by Hwang.

South Korea qualified in the runner-up spot with four points while Portugal remained top of the table.

More to follow...

