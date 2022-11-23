Spain thumps Costa Rica 7-0 for its biggest-ever World Cup win

Spain thumped Costa Rica 7-0 in its Group E opener at the Al Thumama Stadium in Doha, Qatar on Wednesday to clinch its biggest-ever win in a World Cup match.

It’s previous biggest win in a World Cup fixture had come in the group stage of the 1998 edition in France when it beat Bulgaria 6-1. Incidentally, Luis Enrique, the current coach of the national side, was one of the goal scorers in that game.

Dani Olmos opened the scoring for La Roja in the 11th minute before Marco Asensio doubled the lead 10 minutes later. Ferran Torres added one more goal to the tally in the 31st minute. Spain lead 3-0 at half-time.

Nine minutes into the second half, Torres scored his second goal of the match to make it 4-0 for Spain. Enrique’s side’s fifth goal came in the 74th minute via Gavi who, at 18 years 110 days, became the youngest goal scorer in the quadrennial showpiece since Brazil legend Pelé, who was 17 years and 249 days old when he scored in the 1958 final against Sweden.

Carlos Soler made it 6-0 for Spain in the 90th minute and Alvaro Morata smashed his side’s seventh goal in the second minute of stoppage time.