Spain qualifies for FIFA World Cup Round of 16 despite loss to Japan

Spain qualified for the FIFA World Cup Round of 16 despite suffering a 2-1 loss against Japan in its last Group E match of the FIFA World Cup at the Khalifa international Stadium.

Team Sportstar
02 December, 2022 02:27 IST
Alvaro Morata of Spain celebrates scoring his side’s first goal with teammates during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group E match between Japan and Spain at Khalifa International Stadium on December 01, 2022 in Doha, Qatar.

Alvaro Morata of Spain celebrates scoring his side’s first goal with teammates during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group E match between Japan and Spain at Khalifa International Stadium on December 01, 2022 in Doha, Qatar. | Photo Credit: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Spain qualified for the FIFA World Cup Round of 16 despite suffering a 2-1 loss against Japan in its last Group E match of the FIFA World Cup at the Khalifa International Stadium.

Spain finished second in the group with four points, while Japan topped Group E with six points.

Spain will face Group F topper Morocco in the Round of 16.

In a Group of Death shocker, Germany crashed out of the World Cup group stages for the second successive time in a row, despite winning 4-2 against Costa Rica, after finishing third in the group with four points. Germany finished equal on points with Spain but the latter qualified due to a higher goal difference.

