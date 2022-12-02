Spain qualifies for FIFA World Cup Round of 16 despite loss to Japan

Spain qualified for the FIFA World Cup Round of 16 despite suffering a 2-1 loss against Japan in its last Group E match of the FIFA World Cup at the Khalifa International Stadium.

Spain finished second in the group with four points, while Japan topped Group E with six points.

Spain will face Group F topper Morocco in the Round of 16.

In a Group of Death shocker, Germany crashed out of the World Cup group stages for the second successive time in a row, despite winning 4-2 against Costa Rica, after finishing third in the group with four points. Germany finished equal on points with Spain but the latter qualified due to a higher goal difference.