News

Spain vs Costa Rica Live Score, FIFA World Cup: Luis Enrique’s young side faces Keylor Navas and Co., lineups out

Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup Group E match between Spain and Costa Rica being played Al Thumama Stadium in Doha.

Team Sportstar
Last Updated: 23 November, 2022 20:37 IST
Last Updated: 23 November, 2022 20:37 IST
Spain’s Pedri, center, works out with teammates during a training session at Qatar University, in Doha on Tuesday, eve of its first match in Group E in the World Cup against Costa Rica.

Spain’s Pedri, center, works out with teammates during a training session at Qatar University, in Doha on Tuesday, eve of its first match in Group E in the World Cup against Costa Rica. | Photo Credit: AP

Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup Group E match between Spain and Costa Rica being played Al Thumama Stadium in Doha.

Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup Group E match between Spain and Costa Rica being played Al Thumama Stadium in Doha.

LINEUPS
Spain
Unai Simon (GK), Cesar Azpilicueta, Sergio Busquets (c), Gavi, Marco Asensio Ferran Torres, Rodri, Jordi Alba, Dani Olmo, Aymeric Laporte, Pedri Gonzalez
Costa Rica
Keylor Navas (GK & c), Keysher Fuller, Celso Borges, Oscar Duarte, Anthony Contreras, Bryan Oviedo, Jewison Bennette, Joel Campbell, Francisco Calvo, Carlos Martinez, Yeltsin Tejeda

PREVIEW

Spain will look to forget its 2014 and 2018 World Cup campaigns when it turns over a new leaf in the 2022 edition against Costa Rica in its opening fixture on Wednesday, in Qatar.

Luis Enrique has to go with a younger side, choosing to fly to Qatar without veterans like Sergio Ramos and Thiago Alcantara.

Instead, he will expect the brigade of Pedri, Gavi Paez and Ansu Fati will lead the country’s quest for a second World Cup.

La Furia Roja comes into the World Cup after a 3-1 win over Jordan in its final warm-up match, one that saw Fati and Gavi find their names on the scoresheet.

On the other hand, Costa Rica comes into the tournament with the reputation of a surprise giant killer.

In the 2014 FIFA World Cup, Costa Rica stunned Italy – a four-time World Cup winner – and Uruguay – a two-time World Cup winner – to finish as quarterfinalists.

The FIFA World Cup 2022 has already seen a massive upset with Argentina losing to Saudi Arabia in its opening fixture.

With Spain coming into the match as the stronger side on paper, it will need to be cautious not to be complacent on a stage that is always subject to surprises.

Form Guide:

Spain comes into the match with four wins and a loss in its last five matches, which came against Switzerland. Costa Rica, on the other hand, has three wins in its last five mixtures and comes into the match after a 2-0 win over Nigeria.

Its latest clash against Iraq was cancelled due to passport issues.

Head-to-head:

Since 2010, Spain and Costa Rica have met three times and not once has the 2010 World Champion lost the clash, winning two and drawing one.

Predicted lineups:

  • ⦿Spain: Simon – Carvajal, Torres, Laporte, Alba – Pedri, Busquets, Gavi – Sarabia, Morata, Torres
  • ⦿Costa Rica: Navas – Oviedo, Calvo, Watson, Duarte, Fuller – Bennette, Tejeda, Borges, Contreras, Campbell
Spain vs Costa Rica: Kick-off, telecast and live streaming details
When does the Spain vs Costa Rica match kick-off?
The Spain vs Costa Rica match kicks-off at 9:30 PM IST.
Where does the Spain vs Costa Rica match kick-off?
The Spain vs Costa Rica match kicks-off at the Al Thumama Stadium.
Where can you watch the World Cup in India?
All matches of the FIFA World Cup will be telecast live on Sports18 and Sports18 HD. The tournament will be live streamed on JioCinema on Android and well as iOS.

Read more stories on News.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Daily football podcast
Videos

How will Scaloni’s Argentina line up for FIFA World Cup campaign opener vs Argentina? Predicted XI

FIFA head Infantino says fans ‘will survive’ without beer at Qatar World Cup

Slide shows

FIFA World Cup 2022: Argentina, France, England and other teams touch down in Qatar

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us