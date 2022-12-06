News

Spain vs Morocco Round of 16 match goes into penalties after 0-0 draw

The Spain vs Morocco FIFA World Cup Round of 16 match entered into penalties after the match finished 0-0 after extra-time.

Team Sportstar
06 December, 2022 23:04 IST
Alvaro Morata of Spain reacts with Jawad El Yamiq of Morocco during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Round of 16 match between Morocco and Spain at Education City Stadium.

Alvaro Morata of Spain reacts with Jawad El Yamiq of Morocco during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Round of 16 match between Morocco and Spain at Education City Stadium. | Photo Credit: Julian Finney/Getty Images

Spain came close to a breakthrough in the fifth minute of injury time when Nico Williams dished out a shot, but Yassine Bounou’s quick reflexes kept the ball out.

A win for either team will put them in the quarterfinal, where they will either face Portugal or Switzerland.

This is the second Round of 16 match in this World Cup that will be decided on penalties after the Japan vs Croatia match on Monday, December 5. Croatia beat Japan 3-1 on penalties to qualify for the quarterfinals.

