The Spain vs Morocco FIFA World Cup Round of 16 match entered into penalties after the match finished 0-0 after extra-time.

Spain came close to a breakthrough in the fifth minute of injury time when Nico Williams dished out a shot, but Yassine Bounou’s quick reflexes kept the ball out.

A win for either team will put them in the quarterfinal, where they will either face Portugal or Switzerland.

This is the second Round of 16 match in this World Cup that will be decided on penalties after the Japan vs Croatia match on Monday, December 5. Croatia beat Japan 3-1 on penalties to qualify for the quarterfinals.