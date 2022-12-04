England attacker Raheem Sterling is set to miss his side’s FIFA World Cup Round of 16 clash against on Sunday.

The Chelsea player will be out of contention for selection for the game because he is dealing with a family matter.

Raheem Sterling is not available for selection for the #ThreeLions tonight as he is dealing with a family matter. pic.twitter.com/CR6cU8J0wE — England (@England) December 4, 2022

Earlier, defender Ben White had left England’s World Cup squad citing personal reasons.

Sterling had started England’s first two games in the group and had scored against Iran in its 6-2 win. But, he was replaced with Phil Foden for the Wales game, who scored and has been named in the game against Senegal today.

The winger, who switched over from Manchester City to Chelsea earlier this year, has scored 20 goals in 81 appearances for his national side.

the African champions will definitely be without their midfield general Idrissa Gueye, who is suspended for the match at Al Bayt having picked up a second yellow card against Ecuador in their final group match.

“He (Cisse) has been sick for a couple of days now and he let us take charge of training yesterday obviously with his instructions,” assistant coach Regis Bogaert told reporters on Saturday.

“Hopefully tomorrow he will be able to come and be on the bench with the players but we are sure at 10 p.m. he will be there with the team.”

England has faced African opposition 20 times, including seven at a World Cup, and is yet to lose.

While African nations have lost eight of their nine World Cup knockout round games against European sides, Cisse was there for the one success in 2002 when Senegal beat Sweden to reach the quarter-finals.