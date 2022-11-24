Switzerland vs Cameroon LIVE, FIFA World Cup score: Xhaka, Coupo-Moting start; line-ups out; streaming info; schedule

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the FIFA World Cup match between Switzerland and Cameroon.

Line-ups!! Switzerland XI: Yann Sommer (GK), Silvan Widmer, Nico Elvedi, Manuel Akanji, Breel Embolo, Remo Freuler, Granit Xhaka, Ricardo Rodriguez, Djibril Sow, Ruben Vargas, Xherdan Shaqiri. Cameroon XI: Andre Onana (GK), Nicolas Nkoulou, Andre-Frank Zambo- Anguissa, Karl Toko Ekambi, Eric-Maxim Choupo-Moting, Samuel Oum Gouet, Martin Hongla, Collins Fai, Bryan Mbeumo, Jean-Charles Castelletto, Nouhou Tolo.

Talking points

⦿ This is the first encounter between Switzerland and Cameroon. It’s also only the second time that Switzerland will face African opposition at the FIFA World Cup – it beat Togo 2-0 in the group stage of the 2006 edition of the quadrennial tournament.

Match Preview

Switzerland hopes to secure early points in a tough Group G when it faces Cameroon in its World Cup opener on Thursday after a year of solid performances on the European stage.

The Swiss reached the Euro 2020 quarterfinals before losing a penalty shootout to Spain. It also finished ahead of Italy in its World Cup qualifying group to avoid the playoffs.

With Granit Xhaka anchoring the midfield and Xherdan Shaqiri commanding the flank, Switzerland is expected to dominate Cameroon and, at the very least, cause trouble for its other group opponents Serbia and favourites Brazil.

The biggest question mark comes between the posts. Manager Murat Yakin has selected four goalkeepers due to injury concerns over starter Yann Sommer and back-up Jonas Omlin, calling up RB Salzburg’s Philipp Kohn as one of two uncapped members of the squad.

Although Cameroon is considered the least likely side in the section to reach the round of 16, the attacking talent of players such as Napoli’s Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa has the potential to rattle the Swiss defence.

But Cameroon - playing in an eighth World Cup, a record number of appearances for an African nation - has failed to leave its mark at the finals since the 1990 edition of the tournament, when it dazzled by reaching the quarterfinals.

The Indomitable Lions have gone out at the group stage of all the World Cups it has played in since its 1990 exploits, winning only one of 15 matches.

Cameroon will aim to at least get another World Cup victory this time, a task that could prove difficult for a side that qualified thanks to a stoppage-time goal at the end of extra time in the second leg of its playoff tie away to Algeria.

-Reuters