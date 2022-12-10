News

Teary Ronaldo exits World Cup stage after Portugal quarterfinal defeat

Ronaldo’s Portugal suffered a 1-0 defeat to Morocco in the quarterfinals, which ended the skipper’s quest for a maiden World Cup title.

10 December, 2022 23:52 IST
Ronaldo in tears as he makes an exit after Portugal’s quarterfinal exit.

Ronaldo in tears as he makes an exit after Portugal’s quarterfinal exit. | Photo Credit: AP

A teary Cristiano Ronaldo walked off the pitch at the Al Thumama Stadium in what appeared to be his final appearance at a FIFA World Cup.

And after five World Cups this may have been the last appearance for one of the greatest footballers of the game.

The 37-year-old was named on the bench for a second successive game and was brought on in the 51st minute but couldn’t effect the scoreline.

At the end of the game, Ronaldo immediately made way for the exit and just as he walked off the pitch, emotions got the better of him.

Television studios inside the tunnel showed the Portuguese skipper in tears as he walked towards the dressing room.

Ronaldo is the leading scorer in men’s international football (118) and equalled the most appearances (196) in men’s internationals with this game.

