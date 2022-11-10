News

Injured Muller ‘never better prepared’ for World Cup: Flick

Flick selected Muller, 33, in his 26-man squad despite the Bayern Munich forward missing eight matches and playing less than 60 minutes in total since late September.

AFP
10 November, 2022 18:42 IST
FILE PHOTO: Germany’s Thomas Muller during the 2022 UEFA Nations League. | Photo Credit: HEIKO BECKER

Germany coach Hansi Flick said star forward Thomas Muller “has never been so well prepared before for a World Cup” when announcing his selection on Thursday.

Flick said he was confident Muller would arrive at Germany’s pre-World Cup training facility in Oman “in full fitness”.

Muller, who won the World Cup in 2014 with Germany, will play in the showpiece event for the fourth time in Qatar.

Muller has been left out of Bayern’s squad for Saturday’s match against Bundesliga bottom side Schalke with a back complaint.

Bayern manager Julian Nagelsmann said “I would just like to let him rest before the World Cup... (and) heal completely” when explaining Muller’s absence from the side.

Germany plays its first match of the World Cup against Japan on November 23.

