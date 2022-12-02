Uruguay exits FIFA World Cup despite 2-0 win over Ghana

It was the grudge match from 2010 and Ghana once more had a penalty to settle the score. But this penalty was missed as well, and Uruguay won 2-0 at the Al Janoub stadium but didn’t get through. Luis Suarez, the villain from 12 years back, was here too and left Ghana befuddled by his two assists and the mind games he had played.

The African side came close in the 16th minute when Jordan Ayew was left with a bit of space, he took his time to move inside and his shot from the ‘D’ was not held comfortably by Sergio Rochet. Both the goalie and Mohammed Kudus went for the rebound and the referee Daniel Siebert consulted VAR to confirm a foul and that Andre Ayew was not offside.

Ghana had its penalty and revenge was almost served. But Andre Ayew did a Asamoah Gyan, perhaps distracted by the Uruguayan protestations. His penalty was without conviction or power and Rochet saved with as easy dive to his left.

Darwin Nunez thought he had scored, latching on to a defence-splitting through ball and then lifting it over goalkeeper Lawrance Ati-Zigi, but a backtracking Mohammed Salisu sliced it for a corner from the goal mouth in the 23rd minute.

Ghana vs Uruguay - HIGHLIGHTS

In no time, Uruguay had the goal, as the Ghanaians hashed a simple clearance to a long ball played over its head. Suarez darted inside and though his shot was blocked by Ati-Zizi, Giorgian de Arrascaeta just had to crouch and stroke the ball into the empty goal.

Uruguay smelt blood and came hunting in a pack. Arrascaeta’s second was as fancy as his name. He arched his leg like the string of a bow and his arrow clattered the net as the connection was made when Suarez’s lofted ball was still hovering above the ground.

Also Read FIFA World Cup: South Korea qualifies for round of 16 with win over Portugal

Uruguay had a strong penalty call turned down in the second half after Nunez had gone to the ground from a challenge from Daniel Amartey. VAR was consulted, and Ghana escaped.

The Ayew brothers were earlier replaced, and Kamaldeen Sulemana and Osman Bukari gave Ghana a little more bite, but Uruguay continued to threaten. Maximiliano Gomez’s long-range effort was somehow kept out and Edinson Cavani’s header too was acrobatically tipped over as Uruguay went all out to add another goal that was so dear to its fortunes.

But the game elsewhere ended all hopes as Hwang Hee-chan scored in stoppage time to take South Korea through with a 2-1 win over Portugal, and Suarez was left crying here.