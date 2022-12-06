Brazil’s Vinicius Jr. scored his first-ever goal at World Cups in the Round of 16 clash against South Korea at the Stadium 974 in Qatar on Tuesday (IST).

Follow the Brazil vs South Korea Round of 16 match LIVE here

Selecao gained early momentum as they took the lead in the seventh minute. Raphina troubled the Korea defense on the right flank before finding Vinicius inside the box, who slotted the ball into the top right corner.

This is Vinicius’ second goal for Brazil in 19 appearances in all competitions.

VINICIUSSSSS! 🌟



BRAZIL'S STAR BOY WITH HIS FIRST WORLD CUP GOAL! pic.twitter.com/kVPku8P25O — Sportstar (@sportstarweb) December 5, 2022

The 22-year-old plays for Real Madrid in the La Liga and has 30 goals and 25 assists under his belt in the league.

Shortly after the initial lead, Brazil was awarded a penalty in the tenth minute after Richarlison was brought down inside the box. Neymar doubled Brazil’s lead after converting from the spot with a neat low kept finish.

A win would put Tite’s side into the quarterfinal, where it will face Croatia for a last four spot.