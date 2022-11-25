Wales had its blushes saved in the FIFA World Cup Group B match against Iran when the ball struck the post twice in quick succession.

With the scores level at 0-0, Saradar Azmoun raced through on goal but struck his shot against the bar. The rebound was picked up by Ali Gholizadeh, who cut in and unleashed a curling effort, which thundered out off the bar again.

The ball fell on the path of Mehdi Taremi, whose header was saved by Wayne Hennessey. The sequence of action took place under 15 seconds as both teams are in search of a win.

Iran was bottom of the table, while Wales had a point at the start of the game.