Brazil’s Richarlison scored one of the best goals of the ongoing FIFA World Cup in the Round of 16 match against South Korea on Monday.

In the 29th minute, Richarlison juggled the ball on his head before playing a pass to Marquinhos at the edge of the box and made a surging run into the area. Marquinhos squared it to Thiago Silva, who in turn found Richarlison’s run and the striker set himself up with a touch before slotting it into the bottom corner.

This was the Tottenham Hotspur striker’s third goal of the World Cup.

The goal was Brazil’s third of the night as it racked up four by the end of the half. If Brazil sees out the win, it will meet Croatia in the quarterfinal on December 9.

Is this 𝙩𝙝𝙚 𝙜𝙤𝙖𝙡 of the World Cup so far?!@richarlison97 at it again for Brazil! 💫pic.twitter.com/WIzmqixG0X — Sportstar (@sportstarweb) December 5, 2022

In Brazil’s opening game, Richarlison scored another goal-of-the-tournament contender with a scissor kick.

Brazil is in search for a record-extending sixth World Cup title.