News

WATCH: Richarlison’s stunning scissor kick goal for Brazil against Serbia

After Vinicius put the ball into the box from the left side, Richarlison received it with his left foot before turning and hitting with his right on the volley.

Team Sportstar
25 November, 2022 03:05 IST
25 November, 2022 03:05 IST
Brazil’s Richarlison, with a brilliant scissor kick, scored his team’s second goal during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group G match against Serbia at Lusail Stadium on Thursday in Lusail City, Qatar.

Brazil’s Richarlison, with a brilliant scissor kick, scored his team’s second goal during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group G match against Serbia at Lusail Stadium on Thursday in Lusail City, Qatar. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

After Vinicius put the ball into the box from the left side, Richarlison received it with his left foot before turning and hitting with his right on the volley.

Five-time champion Brazil began its World Cup campaign in style with a 2-0 win over Serbia in its Group G opener at Lusail Stadium in Al Daayen, Qatar on Thursday.

Both of Brazil’s goals were scored by Richarlison with the second one coming off a spectacular scissor kick in the 73rd minute.

The 25-year-old Richarlison, who plays for Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League, broke the deadlock with a tap-in at the far post in the 62nd minute after Serbian goalkeeper Vanja Milinkovic saved the initial shot on target from Vinicius Jr.

Richarlison, making his World Cup debut, added another to his tally eleven minutes later. After Vinicius put the ball into the box from the left side, Richarlison received it with his left foot before turning and hitting with his right on the volley.

With this brace, Richarlison has become the joint-top scorer alongside Ecuador’s Ener Valencia, England’s Bukayo Saka, Iran’s Mehdi Taremi, Frenchman Olivier Giroud and Spaniard Ferran Torres.

Read more stories on News.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Daily football podcast
Videos

How will Scaloni’s Argentina line up for FIFA World Cup campaign opener vs Argentina? Predicted XI

FIFA head Infantino says fans ‘will survive’ without beer at Qatar World Cup

Slide shows

FIFA World Cup 2022: Argentina, France, England and other teams touch down in Qatar

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us