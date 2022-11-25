Five-time champion Brazil began its World Cup campaign in style with a 2-0 win over Serbia in its Group G opener at Lusail Stadium in Al Daayen, Qatar on Thursday.

Both of Brazil’s goals were scored by Richarlison with the second one coming off a spectacular scissor kick in the 73rd minute.

The 25-year-old Richarlison, who plays for Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League, broke the deadlock with a tap-in at the far post in the 62nd minute after Serbian goalkeeper Vanja Milinkovic saved the initial shot on target from Vinicius Jr.

Richarlison, making his World Cup debut, added another to his tally eleven minutes later. After Vinicius put the ball into the box from the left side, Richarlison received it with his left foot before turning and hitting with his right on the volley.

With this brace, Richarlison has become the joint-top scorer alongside Ecuador’s Ener Valencia, England’s Bukayo Saka, Iran’s Mehdi Taremi, Frenchman Olivier Giroud and Spaniard Ferran Torres.