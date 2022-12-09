France star Kylian Mbappe has lit up this year’s FIFA World Cup with back-to-back terrific performances.

The PSG forward has racked up five goals in four games for Les Bleus in the ongoing World Cup and is on top of the goalscorers list, eclipsing the likes of compatriot Olivier Giroud, Lionel Messi, Richarlison and Cody Gakpo.

Mbappe opened his account against Australia in France’s opening group game and added two more against Denmark. Tunisia, though, sprang a surprise with a 1-0 win over Didier Deschamps’s side, and that was the only game in which Mbappe, who came off the bench, failed to score. He was back in the scoresheet with a brace in France’s 3-1 win against Poland in the round of 16.

Mbappe has now scored nine goals in 11 World Cup appearances for France, overtaking Thierry Henry (6) and Zinedine Zidane (5) in the process.

To Deschamps’ dismay, Mbappe missed training on December 6, leading to questions on his availability in the quarterfinals. But the French Football Federation cleared the air shortly after. “Kylian Mbappe is working in the recovery room, it is usual two days after a game.” a statement from the federation said.

France will take on Gareth Southgate’s England in the quarterfinals on December 11 (IST), and the 23-year-old is expected to be named in the starting lineup.