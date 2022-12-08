News

When will Messi play next in FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022?

Argentine skipper Messi will lead his side in the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 quarterfinal against Netherlands at the Lusail Stadium on Friday.

Team Sportstar
08 December, 2022 07:47 IST
08 December, 2022 07:47 IST
Argentina’s Lionel Messi looks on during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Round of 16 match against Australia at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium on December 03, 2022 in Doha.

Argentina’s Lionel Messi looks on during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Round of 16 match against Australia at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium on December 03, 2022 in Doha. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Argentine skipper Messi will lead his side in the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 quarterfinal against Netherlands at the Lusail Stadium on Friday.

Argentina qualified for the quarterfinal of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 after a thrilling 2-1 win over Australia in the Round of 16 at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium on Sunday.

Albiceleste’s captain Lionel Messi, in what is probably his final World Cup campaign, has led the side from the front after a shock 1-2 loss against Saudi Arabia in its Group C opener.

He scored the first goal, a stunning long-ranger, and provided the assist for the second goal in the 2-0 win over Mexico in the following match. In the process, the 35-year-old became the only male football player to provide an assist at five different World Cups.

He did, however, miss a penalty early in the final group stage match against Poland before playing an instrumental role in a 2-0 victory which ensured Argentina went to the Round of 16 as the group topper.

Messi scored his third goal of the ongoing World Cup when he gave his side a 1-0 lead against Australia in the pre-quarterfinal. The goal took him pass Argentine legend Diego Maradona’s eight World Cup goals and left him just one behind Gabriel Batistuta, the all-time top scorer for the country at the quadrennial event with 10 goals.

Messi will next be in action when Argentina faces the Netherlands in a battle for a spot in the semifinal on December 10 (12:30pm IST) and in a bid to clinch its third World Cup.

The two sides had last met in a World Cup fixture eight years ago in Brazil when the Albiceleste emerged victorious in the penalty shootout after a goalless draw.

Get all the results for the FIFA World Cup 2022 here: Full list of all matches, scores, results, goalscorers

Read more stories on News.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Daily football podcast
 FIFA World Cup quarterfinal schedule
Videos

How will Scaloni’s Argentina line up for FIFA World Cup campaign opener vs Argentina? Predicted XI

FIFA head Infantino says fans ‘will survive’ without beer at Qatar World Cup

Slide shows

FIFA World Cup 2022: Argentina, France, England and other teams touch down in Qatar

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us