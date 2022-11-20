The 22nd edition of the FIFA World Cup is set to begin on November 20, 2022 in Qatar, wherein 32 teams around the world will play 64 matches for the coveted World Cup crown.

France will enter the competition as the defending champion and it will be interesting to see if Didier Deschamps can guide his side to a second World Cup in a row.

Where is the FIFA World Cup 2022 schedule?

Following is the complete schedule of the Qatar World Cup 2022:

(all times in the schedule are as per IST)

When is the FIFA World Cup 2022 first match?

The first match of the FIFA World Cup 2022 is scheduled for a 9:30 pm kick-off (IST) on November 20, 2022.