Which players are suspended or doubtful for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 semifinal?

The FIFA World Cup 2022, which started on November 20, 2022 has finally come to its penultimate stage to crown the World Champion, with the pool of 32 teams down to just four for the semifinals.

The quarterfinals saw some major teams pack their packs for home early, from Qatar, Africa saw Morocco as the first country from it make it to the semifinal for the first time.

Brazil was stunned in penalties by Croatia while Portugal was sent packing by Morocco in the final quarterfinal.

The two semifinals will see Argentina play Croatia and Morocco lock horns against France.

Which players are supended from the FIFA World Cup semifinal?

Before the semifinal matches begin, here is a list of players who will be suspended for the matches:

⦿ Argentina vs Croatia: Marcos Acuna (ARG), Gonzalo Montiel (ARG)

What is the rule for yellow cards being carried over?

A player getting a yellow card in any match before the semifinal will see it being carried over to the next match. For example, a player getting a yellow card in the first group match will still have it under his name till the final quarterfinal game.

In case, he gets another yellow card in the quarterfinal match, or a match before that, he will be forced to sit out in the next game.

Is such a case there in the FIFA World Cup?

Yes. Both the Argentina players, Acuna and Montiel were on yellow cards, going into the match against Netherlands. Acuna fouled Netherlands defender Jurrien Timber in the 43rd minute, and the referee Antonio Mateu had booked him as a result.

For Montiel, the booking came three minutes after coming on from the bench in the 106th minute, when he reacted aggressively, following a nudge from Cody Gakpo.

Acuna’s first yellow card had come against Poland and Montiel’s first had come against Mexico, both group stage games of Argentina. With their second yellow cards, both will be suspended for the semifinal.

Referee Antonio Mateu shows a yellow card to Argentina’s Gonzalo Montiel during the World Cup quarterfinal soccer match between the Netherlands and Argentina. | Photo Credit: AP

However, in case of Walid Cheddira, the player was shown a second yellow, that is, a red card in the same match, against Portugal after two rough challenges, on Pepe and Joao Felix, forced the forward out in the second-half injury time.

Which players are doubtful for the FIFA World Cup semifinal?

In the first semifinal, only Alejandro ‘Papu’ Gomez is doubtful against Croatia, with the winger recovering from an ankle injury.

However, the second match, Morocco is expected to miss out on its captain Romain Saiss, who was stretched out of the field, against Portugal with a hamstring injury. He is unlikely to get on his foot on time.

Romain Saiss of Morocco is stretchered off during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 quarter final match between Morocco and Portugal at Al Thumama Stadium on December 10, 2022 in Doha, Qatar. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The other players doubtful for Morocco are Abdelhamid Sabiri, Hakim Ziyech, who are both recovering from a knock. Naif Aguerd is recovering from a muscle injury while Noussair Mazraoui has a hip injury to recuperate from.

However, all the four players are expected to be ready to start before the match against France two days later.

For France and Croatia, however, there are no injuries or suspension going into the match. Ousmane Dembele and Antoinne Griezmann got yellow card in the quarterfinal match, but these cautions, their first in the tournament so far, will be removed in te semifinal.