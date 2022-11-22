News

2022 World Cup: Which teams reached the World Cup final after opening game loss?

The result put a big dent in Argentina’s bid to reach the final in what could be talisman Lionel Messi’s final World Cup campaign.

Team Sportstar
22 November, 2022 22:02 IST
22 November, 2022 22:02 IST
Lionel Messi reacts after Argentina’s loss to Saudi Arabia.

Lionel Messi reacts after Argentina’s loss to Saudi Arabia. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

The result put a big dent in Argentina’s bid to reach the final in what could be talisman Lionel Messi’s final World Cup campaign.

Argentina suffered a shock 1-2 loss to Saudi Arabia in its opening game of the FIFA World Cup in Doha on Tuesday.

The result put a big dent in Argentina’s bid to reach the final in what could be talisman Lionel Messi’s final World Cup campaign.

Across 21 editions of the tournament, only four times have teams reached the final after losing its first game. And only once has a team gone onto win the World Cup, when Spain lifted its first title in 2010.

Spain lost to Switzerland 0-1 but went on to win its remaining six matches to claim the crown in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Teams which reached final after first game loss
1982:  West Germany 1-2 Algeria  
1990: Argentina 0-1 Cameroon
1994: Italy 0-1 Republic of Ireland
2010: Spain 0-1 Switzerland

Argentina next takes on Mexico on November 27 followed by Poland on December 1 in Group C.

Read more stories on News.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Daily football podcast
Videos

How will Scaloni’s Argentina line up for FIFA World Cup campaign opener vs Argentina? Predicted XI

FIFA head Infantino says fans ‘will survive’ without beer at Qatar World Cup

Slide shows

FIFA World Cup 2022: Argentina, France, England and other teams touch down in Qatar

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us