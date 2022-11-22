2022 World Cup: Which teams reached the World Cup final after opening game loss?

Argentina suffered a shock 1-2 loss to Saudi Arabia in its opening game of the FIFA World Cup in Doha on Tuesday.

The result put a big dent in Argentina’s bid to reach the final in what could be talisman Lionel Messi’s final World Cup campaign.

Across 21 editions of the tournament, only four times have teams reached the final after losing its first game. And only once has a team gone onto win the World Cup, when Spain lifted its first title in 2010.

Spain lost to Switzerland 0-1 but went on to win its remaining six matches to claim the crown in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Teams which reached final after first game loss 1982: West Germany 1-2 Algeria 1990: Argentina 0-1 Cameroon 1994: Italy 0-1 Republic of Ireland 2010: Spain 0-1 Switzerland

Argentina next takes on Mexico on November 27 followed by Poland on December 1 in Group C.