Qatar 2022: Which teams have been eliminated from the FIFA World Cup?

The group-stage matches for the FIFA World Cup are almost done with the last round of matches underway and several teams, including host Qatar, have been eliminated so far.

Team Sportstar
29 November, 2022 23:03 IST
Ecuador became the latest country to be was eliminated from the World Cup, following a loss against Senegal.

Ecuador became the latest country to be was eliminated from the World Cup, following a loss against Senegal.

The FIFA World Cup is almost done with the group stage matches, with the final round of matches underway and some teams are already on their way home, following an early end to their Qatar 2022 campaign.

Host Qatar became the earliest team to exit the World Cup 2022, after a loss to Senegal, it second consecutive loss after a defeat to Ecuador in the opening fixture.

It also became the only host nation to exit the tournament after Matchday 2.

Canada, making its return in the FIFA World Cup after 36 years, followed. The Maple Leafs showed promise against Belgium, but lost the match, with Michy Batshuayi scoring the winner.

In the next match, though Alphonso Davies scored Canada’s first-ever goal in the World Cup, Croatia, the runner-up of the 2018 FIFA World Cup made a comeback with three goals, eliminating them from the World Cup.

On Matchday 3, two more countries were knocked out of the FIFA World Cup. Here is a list of the countries that have been eliminated from the tournament so far.

  • ⦿ Group A: Ecuador, Qatar
  • ⦿ Group F: Canada

