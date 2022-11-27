Abdelhamid Sabiri scored his first FIFA World Cup goal in Morocco’s match against World no.2 Belgium on Sunday.

In the 73rd minute, Sabiri curled in a free-kick from a tight angle which beat the reach of Belgian ‘keeper Thibaut Courtois.

This was Sabiri’s second senior goal for Morocco in four matches after having made his debut in September.

Sabiri, who was born in Morocco, played for Germany U-21s in 2018 because he holds a dual citizenship of Morocco and Germany after he moved to the European nation at the age of three.

In 2022, he declared that he wanted to represent Morocco in the World Cup.

Earlier in the game, Hakim Ziyech’s free-kick goal in the first half was ruled out for offside after a VAR check.

More to follow...