Who is Alexis Mac Allister? The Argentina goal scorer vs Poland in the FIFA World Cup

Alexis Mac Allister scored the opening goal for Argentina against Poland in its final Group C match of the FIFA World Cup at the Stadium 974 in Qatar on Wednesday.

The 23-year-old midfielder made a crucial run into the box and received Nahuel Molina’s cross, steering it into the net and giving the Albiceleste the breakthrough they were looking for.

Mac Allister plays in the Premier League for Brighton and Hove Albion and has been one of their lynchpins in the midfield as his team sits seventh in the league table at the moment.

More to follow.