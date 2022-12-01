News

Who is Alexis Mac Allister? The Argentina goal scorer vs Poland in the FIFA World Cup

The 23-year-old midfielder made a crucial run into the box and received Nahuel Molina’s cross, steering it into the net and giving the Albiceleste the breakthrough they were looking for.

Team Sportstar
01 December, 2022 01:56 IST
01 December, 2022 01:56 IST
Argentina’s midfielder #20 Alexis Mac Allister celebrates after he scored his team’s first goal during the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group C football match between Poland and Argentina at Stadium 974 in Doha on November 30, 2022

Argentina’s midfielder #20 Alexis Mac Allister celebrates after he scored his team’s first goal during the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group C football match between Poland and Argentina at Stadium 974 in Doha on November 30, 2022 | Photo Credit: AFP

The 23-year-old midfielder made a crucial run into the box and received Nahuel Molina’s cross, steering it into the net and giving the Albiceleste the breakthrough they were looking for.

Alexis Mac Allister scored the opening goal for Argentina against Poland in its final Group C match of the FIFA World Cup at the Stadium 974 in Qatar on Wednesday.

The 23-year-old midfielder made a crucial run into the box and received Nahuel Molina’s cross, steering it into the net and giving the Albiceleste the breakthrough they were looking for.

Mac Allister plays in the Premier League for Brighton and Hove Albion and has been one of their lynchpins in the midfield as his team sits seventh in the league table at the moment.

More to follow.

Read more stories on News.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Daily football podcast
 FIFA World Cup Group C scenarios
Videos

How will Scaloni’s Argentina line up for FIFA World Cup campaign opener vs Argentina? Predicted XI

FIFA head Infantino says fans ‘will survive’ without beer at Qatar World Cup

Slide shows

FIFA World Cup 2022: Argentina, France, England and other teams touch down in Qatar

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us