News

Who is Aurelien Tchouameni? The goal scorer for France vs England in the FIFA World Cup quarterfinal

Aurelien Tchouameni scored a stunner from outside the box to give France the lead against England in the FIFA World Cup quarterfinal.

Team Sportstar
11 December, 2022 00:51 IST
11 December, 2022 00:51 IST
Aurelien Tchouameni of France celebrates after scoring the team’s first goal during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 quarter final match between England and France at Al Bayt Stadium on December 10, 2022 in Al Khor, Qatar.

Aurelien Tchouameni of France celebrates after scoring the team’s first goal during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 quarter final match between England and France at Al Bayt Stadium on December 10, 2022 in Al Khor, Qatar. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Aurelien Tchouameni scored a stunner from outside the box to give France the lead against England in the FIFA World Cup quarterfinal.

Aurelien Tchouameni scored a stunner from outside the box to give France the lead against England in the FIFA World Cup quarterfinal at the Al Bayt Stadium in Qatar on Sunday.

While both sides looked to be keeping its penalty box protected early on in the first-half, the Real Madrid midfielder struck a rocket of a shot from outside the box past a hapless Jordan Pickford, giving Les Blues the lead.

Who is Aurelien Tchouameni?

The 22-year-old midfielder currently plays for Real Madrid and signed for the La Liga club in June this year. Tchouameni grew up in the youth academy of Bordeaux and also started his senior club career with it in 2018. He went on score for the first time against Maruipol in the Europa League.

Also Read
LIVE ENG 0-1 FRA, FIFA World Cup Quarterfinal: Qatar 2022 updates; Tchouameni gives France lead vs England as second half begins

He moved on to AS Monaco, staying in Ligue 1 until last year, becoming a vital pivot for the French side.

When he moved to Los Blancos for reportedly 100 million euros, he made headlines for becoming one of the most impressive youngsters in the transfer market. So far, he has continued to deliver under manager Carlos Ancelotti.

What position does Tchouameni play in?

Tchouameni plays in the central-midfield position and can often drop deep into the defensive midfielder position. When Casemiro left Real Madrid for Manchester United, it was Tchouameni who replaced him and has become a worthy successor so far.

Where does he play for France?

France saw two of its most important midfielders, Paul Pogba and N’golo Kante miss out on the FIFA World Cup 2022. This was the spot that has been taken and relished by Tchouameni, who has started every match for France in the World Cup so far.

It was only a matter of time that he got his first goal in the World Cup, and he found it with a stunner from outside the box.

RELATED FIFA WORLD CUP STORIES

What is Tchouameni worth?

Transfermarkt lists the midfielder at 80 million euros.

Is Tchouameni from Africa?

Yes. The midfielder is of Cameroonian descent but has played for France throughout his youth career. He was part of the French team that played in the U17 Men’s World Cup in 2017.

More to follow.

Read more stories on News.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Daily football podcast
 France vs England World Cup quarterfinal deep dive
Videos

How will Scaloni’s Argentina line up for FIFA World Cup campaign opener vs Argentina? Predicted XI

FIFA head Infantino says fans ‘will survive’ without beer at Qatar World Cup

Slide shows

Netherlands vs Argentina, World Cup 2022 quarterfinal in pictures: Lautaro scores winning penalty as ARG qualifies for semis

FIFA World Cup 2022: Argentina, France, England and other teams touch down in Qatar

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us