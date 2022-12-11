Who is Aurelien Tchouameni? The goal scorer for France vs England in the FIFA World Cup quarterfinal

Aurelien Tchouameni scored a stunner from outside the box to give France the lead against England in the FIFA World Cup quarterfinal at the Al Bayt Stadium in Qatar on Sunday.

While both sides looked to be keeping its penalty box protected early on in the first-half, the Real Madrid midfielder struck a rocket of a shot from outside the box past a hapless Jordan Pickford, giving Les Blues the lead.

Aurélien Tchouaméni! 😮😮



Couldn't have picked a better moment and a better strike to score your first World Cup goal! #FIFAWorldCuppic.twitter.com/HCV308rLk8 — Sportstar (@sportstarweb) December 10, 2022

Who is Aurelien Tchouameni?

The 22-year-old midfielder currently plays for Real Madrid and signed for the La Liga club in June this year. Tchouameni grew up in the youth academy of Bordeaux and also started his senior club career with it in 2018. He went on score for the first time against Maruipol in the Europa League.

He moved on to AS Monaco, staying in Ligue 1 until last year, becoming a vital pivot for the French side.

When he moved to Los Blancos for reportedly 100 million euros, he made headlines for becoming one of the most impressive youngsters in the transfer market. So far, he has continued to deliver under manager Carlos Ancelotti.

What position does Tchouameni play in?

Tchouameni plays in the central-midfield position and can often drop deep into the defensive midfielder position. When Casemiro left Real Madrid for Manchester United, it was Tchouameni who replaced him and has become a worthy successor so far.

Where does he play for France?

France saw two of its most important midfielders, Paul Pogba and N’golo Kante miss out on the FIFA World Cup 2022. This was the spot that has been taken and relished by Tchouameni, who has started every match for France in the World Cup so far.

It was only a matter of time that he got his first goal in the World Cup, and he found it with a stunner from outside the box.

RELATED FIFA WORLD CUP STORIES

What is Tchouameni worth?

Transfermarkt lists the midfielder at 80 million euros.

Is Tchouameni from Africa?

Yes. The midfielder is of Cameroonian descent but has played for France throughout his youth career. He was part of the French team that played in the U17 Men’s World Cup in 2017.

More to follow.