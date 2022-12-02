Who is Stephanie Frappart - female referee who showed yellow card to Costa Rica’s Duarte vs Germany in FIFA World Cup match?

Stephanie Frappart, in charge of officiating the Costa Rica vs Germany match, showed her first yellow card in the men’s World Cup to Costa Rica’s Oscar Duarte in the 76th minute of the match.

Frappart became one of three female referees to be selected in the pool for the World Cup in May, along with Rwanda’s Salima Mukansanga and Yoshimi Yamashita of Japan.

Brazil’s Neuza Back and Mexican Karen Diaz Medina are the other women officials for the Germany vs Costa Rica fixture.

It is the first time a men’s World Cup match will be led by an all-female refereeing team.

It is not Frappart’s first record. In 2021, she became the first woman to referee a men’s World Cup qualifying match when she took charge of the Netherlands vs Latvia game.

n 2020, Frappart became the first female official in a men’s Champions League match when Juventus defeated Dynamo Kyiv 3-0 in the group stage. Stephanie also oversaw the UEFA Super Cup clash between Liverpool and Chelsea in 2019.

Frappart also refereed the women’s World Cup Final between the US and the Netherlands in the same year.