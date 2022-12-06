Who is Unai Simon, Spain’s goalkeeper at FIFA World Cup?

Unai Simon is Spain’s goalkeeper in the FIFA World Cup Round of 16 match against Morocco at the Education City Stadium on Tuesday. He saved one penalty in the shootout defeat.

Simon, who plays for Athletic Bilbao in the La Liga, has been Spain’s no. 1 choice keeper since 2021 and was the starting keeper at the European Championships last year ahead of the experienced David de Gea.

Coach Luis Enrique prefers the 25-year-old Simon ahead of De Gea because of his passing from the back.

Simon’s figures from save percentage, six saves, read 21.4 per cent facing 28 penalties.

Simon famously saved Brazil star Richarlison’s effort on goal during the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. However, the Selecao Canarinho went on to beat the Spaniards 2-1 in that fixture.

Simon has let past the only two penalties he had to defend this year.

In 2018, Spain went out in the round of 16, following a shocking defeat in a shootout against host Russia where David de Gea was the goalkeeper.