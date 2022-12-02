Giorgian De Arrascaeta scored twice for Uruguay against Ghana to become La Celeste’s first goalscorer in the FIFA World Cup 2022.

The 28-year-old gave Uruguay its opening goal in Qatar 2022 in the 26th minute, when he started a counter attack from the midfield, passing it to Facundo Pellistri, who moves it to Luis Suarez. Suarez’s shot was saved and De Arrascaeta hit on the follow-up to score and take Uruguay to second in the Group H table.

Six minutes later, he doubled the lead from a Suarez assist, giving Uruguay an edge on its chances to make it to the round of 16.

This is the first start for De Arrascaeta in the World Cup and with the brace, he became the third Uruguayan to score two goals in the first-half of a World Cup match, after Juan Peregrino Anselmo against Yugoslavia in 1930 and Oscar Miguez vs Bolivia in 1950.

De Arrascaeta currently plays club football in Brazil, with Flamengo, and has regularly found the net in the World Cup qualification for La Celeste, scoring five goals in total, including a brace against Bolivia.

