Who will Argentina face in the semifinals of FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022?

Argentina beat the Netherlands in a penalty shootout to reach the last four of the FIFA World Cup.

Team Sportstar
10 December, 2022 03:25 IST
Messi celebrates scoring for Argentina against the Netherlands.

Messi celebrates scoring for Argentina against the Netherlands. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Argentina will take on Croatia in the semifinals of the FIFA World Cup 2022 on December 13 at the Lusail Stadium.

The two-time champion beat the Netherlands in a penalty shootout after the match ended 2-2 in regulation time of the quarterfinals to set up the last four meeting.

Nahuel Molina opened the scoring before Lionel Messi added a second from the spot. Wout Weghorst pulled one back for the Dutch but Lionel Scaloni’s men held on for the win.

Earlier, Croatia beat Brazil 4-2 on penalties to make the semis.

