Who will Argentina face in the semifinals of FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022?

Argentina will take on Croatia in the semifinals of the FIFA World Cup 2022 on December 13 at the Lusail Stadium.

The two-time champion beat the Netherlands in a penalty shootout after the match ended 2-2 in regulation time of the quarterfinals to set up the last four meeting.

Nahuel Molina opened the scoring before Lionel Messi added a second from the spot. Wout Weghorst pulled one back for the Dutch but Lionel Scaloni’s men held on for the win.

Earlier, Croatia beat Brazil 4-2 on penalties to make the semis.