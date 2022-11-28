A late Casemiro strike helped Brazil to a hard-fought 1-0 win over Switzerland at the Stadium 974 on Monday, which also ensured its progression to the Round of 16.

The five-time champion had earlier beat Serbia 2-0 in its tournament opener.

Who are Brazil’s potential opponent in the Round of 16?

Brazil can seal the top spot in Group G with a point in its next game against Cameroon. This would put it an advantageous position with regards to progression in the tournament.

Finishing first in the group would mean Brazil will next face the second placed team in Group H, which is one of the most tightly competed group in the tournament.

With Ghana’s win over South Korea, it is highly likely that the Black Stars will qualify second in the group, assuming it holds off Uruguay in the last game in the group. If not, it will be the Uruguayans who will await Brazil in the Round of 16.

Brazil could also take on Portugal in its first knockout game, if the Iberian nation qualifies only second from the group.

Brazil’s potential opponent for the quarterfinal, if it makes it past the round of 16, could be either one of Germany or Spain, as these two sides are likely to top Group E and then take on the runner-up from Group F, which is likely to be Belgium or Morocco.

If Brazil fails to secure the first spot in its group, it will have to face the topper Group H, which again, in all likelihood, Portugal.