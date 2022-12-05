FIFA World Cup: Who will Croatia face in the quarterfinal?

Croatia qualified for the last eight of the FIFA World Cup on Monday with a 3-1 penalty shootout win over Japan in their Round of 16 game.

The side will now face the winner of Brazil vs South Korea Round of 16 match later in the day.

The match will take place on December 9 at the Education City Stadium.

The runner-up from the 2018 World Cup was tied 1-1 with Japan after 120 minutes of play. Nikola Vlasic, Marcelo Brozovic and Mario Pasalovic converted the three shots to win the game. Marko Livaja was the only player from the winning team to miss from the spot.

The win was Croatia’s third penalty shootout win at the World Cups. In 2018, Croatia had won two shootouts - against Denmark in Round of 16 and Russia in quarterfinals.

More to follow...