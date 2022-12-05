News

FIFA World Cup: Who will Croatia face in the quarterfinal?

Croatia beat Japan in the Round of 16 match on penalties to qualify for the quarterfinal.

Team Sportstar
05 December, 2022 23:14 IST
05 December, 2022 23:14 IST
Croatia’s Luka Modric, shakes hands with head coach Zlatko Dalic .

Croatia’s Luka Modric, shakes hands with head coach Zlatko Dalic . | Photo Credit: AP

Croatia beat Japan in the Round of 16 match on penalties to qualify for the quarterfinal.

Croatia qualified for the last eight of the FIFA World Cup on Monday with a 3-1 penalty shootout win over Japan in their Round of 16 game.

The side will now face the winner of Brazil vs South Korea Round of 16 match later in the day.

The match will take place on December 9 at the Education City Stadium.

The runner-up from the 2018 World Cup was tied 1-1 with Japan after 120 minutes of play. Nikola Vlasic, Marcelo Brozovic and Mario Pasalovic converted the three shots to win the game. Marko Livaja was the only player from the winning team to miss from the spot.

The win was Croatia’s third penalty shootout win at the World Cups. In 2018, Croatia had won two shootouts - against Denmark in Round of 16 and Russia in quarterfinals.

More to follow...

Read more stories on News.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Daily football podcast
 FIFA World Cup Group G scenarios
Videos

How will Scaloni’s Argentina line up for FIFA World Cup campaign opener vs Argentina? Predicted XI

FIFA head Infantino says fans ‘will survive’ without beer at Qatar World Cup

Slide shows

FIFA World Cup 2022: Argentina, France, England and other teams touch down in Qatar

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us