Who will England play in the quarterfinals of the FIFA World Cup?

England beat Senegal 3-0 at the Al Bayt Stadium on Sunday to seal a quarterfinal berth in the FIFA World Cup.

Goals from Jordan Henderson, Harry Kane and Bukayo Saka helped England reach a second successive quarterfinal.

England is among the only two teams, after the Netherlands that remain unbeaten in the tournament so far. The Three Lions have also scored 12 goals so far with eight different scorers

France beat Poland 3-1 thanks to goals from Olivier Giroud and Kylian Mbappe.

England vs France head-to-head

France and England have played each other 31 times since 1923 with the latter coming out on top with 17 wins to France’s nine. There have been five draws between the two sides.

Their last meeting came back in 2017 in an international friendly where France ran out 3-2 winners.

They have met each other twice in World Cups with England winning both in 1966 and 1982.

Here is their record in major tournaments in World Cup and Euros.