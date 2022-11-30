Tunisia footballer Ellyes Skhiri is yet another player in FIFA World Cup 2022 who has been seen sporting a mask.

Earlier, Croatia centre-back Josko Gvardiol and South Korea captain Son Heung-min were seen wearing similar face shields when playing for their respective nations.

The look of the 27-year-old, who plies his trade in Bundesliga, left social media users curious as to why the footballer was donning the black covering. Some even pointed out that the mask resembled that of DC Comics superhero Batman’s. There were some children who were caught on camera wearing similar masks.

According to The Sun, the skilled FC Koln midfielder is sporting the face covering as a precautionary measure, having suffered a broken cheekbone in October. However, that didn’t stop the player from flying to Qatar for the quadrennial showpiece.

Before the match against France, Skhiri also wore the special face covering during Tunisia’s games against Denmark and Australia.

Wearing a mask ensures there is no further injury as the affected region recovers. It might be a bit uncomfortable at first as Son was seen struggling to keep his mask in place initially during training sessions but lately seems to have grown comfortable.