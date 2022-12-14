News

Why is Upamecano not starting in France vs Morocco FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 semifinal?

France will be starting without its centre-back Dayot Upamecano for the semifinal quarterfinal against Morocco at the Al Bayt Stadium in Qatar.

Team Sportstar
14 December, 2022 23:27 IST
Dayot Upamecano in action for France against England in the FIFA World Cup quarterfinal.

Dayot Upamecano in action for France against England in the FIFA World Cup quarterfinal. | Photo Credit: AP

The defender was deemed doubtful due to illness and will start from the bench in the penultimate clash for the coveted crown. The French federation (FFF) said that the 24-year-old was down with cold and missed training on Monday as well as Tuesday.

Didier Deschamps has replaced Upamecano with Ibrahima Konate and has decided to go with a 4-2-3-1 formation against the Atlas Lions.

Upamecano has been a regular for Les Blues in this World Cup, starting in all but one match in its campaign in Qatar. That happened to be the only match which France has lost so far, a 0-1 loss to Tunisia in a Group D match.

