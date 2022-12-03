News

Why is Neymar not playing in Cameroon vs Brazil?

The reason for Neymar’s absence is that he is still recovering from the ankle injury he sustained during his team’s opener against Serbia.

Team Sportstar
Lusail 03 December, 2022 01:40 IST
Brazil’s Neymar looks on from the stands at Lusail Stadium during his side’s match against Cameroon.

Brazil’s Neymar looks on from the stands at Lusail Stadium during his side’s match against Cameroon. | Photo Credit: Frank Augstein

Neymar did not feature in Brazil’s final group match against Cameroon on Saturday but was present among the crowd to support his team from the stands at the Lusail Stadium.

The reason for the star forward’s absence was that he is still recovering from the ankle injury he sustained during his team’s Qatar 2022 opener against Serbia.

Brazil team doctors have not yet given a timetable on the PSG striker’s return.

Brazil assistant coach Cleber Xavier, meanwhile, had said last Thursday that a decision on the 30-year-old’s further availability will be taken after the game against the Indomitable Lions.

“They are progressing... We are focused on the game against Cameroon, and then we will start the decision-making process about these players. We already have a plan prepared for their return,” Xavier said.

The Selecao Canarinho’s right back Danilo and left back Alex Sandro are injured as well and could be seen seated alongside Neymar during the game.

Brazil needs only a draw against Cameroon to secure first place in Group G.

(With inputs from Associated Press)

