Why is Switzerland goalkeeper Yann Sommer not playing in FIFA World Cup match against Serbia?

Switzerland goalkeeper Yann Sommer was unavailable for the FIFA World Cup Group G match against Serbia due to an unspecified illness.

Sommer has 76 caps for the Swiss and has 30 clean sheets under his belt.

Borussia Dortmund keeper Gregor Kobel was named the replacement for the experienced custodian.

In a must win match for guarenteed knockouts qualification, Switzerland had a flying start with an early goal from Xherdan Shaqiri.

Shortly after, Aleksander Mitrovich and Dusan Vlahovic scored in quick succession to give Serbia the lead before Breel Embolo equalised right before half-time.

Remo Freuler, assisted by Ruben Vargas, restored Switzerland’s lead early in the second half with an expertly placed finish.

Vlahovic, who makes a comeback into the squad after missing out due to a groin injury, took the place of midfielder Nemanja Maksimovic.

Switzerland will advance with a draw if Cameroon fail to beat Brazil in the night’s other Group G match.