Why Neymar goal tally is not level with Pele despite goal vs Croatia in FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Neymar scored for Brazil against Croatia in the quarterfinal of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 at the Education City Stadium on Friday.

After a goalless end to the regulation time, Brazil saw Neymar give the breakthrough with a fantastic run into the box, a one-two, followed by a fantastic finish, beating goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic in the injury time of the first-half injury time.

This was Neymar’s eighth goal in 13 FIFA World Cup matches. The goal took his international goal tally to 77, getting him level with Pele as the joint-highest goal scorer for the Selecao.

However, the goal tally was not recognised by the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) because according to the CBF, Pele’s goal tally stands at 95 goals.

Why the difference?

Well, FIFA recognises international goals as the ones scored between two countries. For example, a goal scored by Neymar in an international friendly against Tunisia before the World Cup does count as a goal by FIFA.

However, a goal for Brazil against a club is not considered a goal by the International Football Association. Neymar has 77 goals in 124 appearances and all of them have come in international matches. As per FIFA records, Pele scored the same amount of goals in 33 fewer games.

But the extra 18 goals, as counted by the CBF, are from 22 games between Brazil and clubs, such as those against Atletico Madrid and Inter Milan.

Does Neymar have more goals than what FIFA suggests?

Yes. The Brazilian has also scored more goals than FIFA’s official records. In the Olympic Games 2012 and 2016, he scored eight matches in 14 appearances.

If the goal tally for both the players are accounted irrespective of FIFA’s records, then Neymar’s goal tally goes to 85, 10 short of Pele’s total goal tally.

