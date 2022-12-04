Why is Paul Pogba not playing in France vs Poland Round of 16 match in FIFA World Cup?

Paul Pogba, along with Kylian Mbappe, was probably among the first names on the France teamsheet for manager Didier Deschamps. But the midfielder is currently not in Qatar playing for the defending champion at the ongoing FIFA World Cup.

Pogba has endured an injury-riddled 2022 that has kept him out of a football pitch for over 200 days for his former side Manchester United, Juventus and France.

He underwent a knee injury just before his move to Juventus in the summer in a bid to make the World Cup but suffered a thigh muscle strain at the end of October that ruled him out.

The 29-year-old was a creative hub of the French side from midfield in the last few years and was instrumental in the World Cup triumph in Russia in 2018. He scored the team’s third goal in the final against Croatia.

In Pogba’s absence, Adrien Rabiot is employed in his position to play as a box-to-box midfielder, while Deschamps has also deployed attacker Antoine Griezmann in a deeper role to add more creativity in midfield.

France is taking on Poland in the Round of 16 of the World Cup on Sunday after it a successful group stage where it finished top of the table with six points from three games.

Les Blues are also missing Karim Benzema, Presnel Kimpembe, Lucas Hernandez, Christopher Nkunku and N’Golo Kante due to injuries.