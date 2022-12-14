News

Why will Croatia play one more match in FIFA World Cup despite semifinal loss to Argentina?

Croatia lost 0-3 to Argentina in the semifinal of the Qatar World Cup and was denied a chance to enter a successive final.

Team Sportstar
14 December, 2022 02:44 IST
Croatia’s Luka Modric (R) reacts to a missed opportunity next to Argentina’s Alexis Mac Allister.

Croatia’s Luka Modric (R) reacts to a missed opportunity next to Argentina’s Alexis Mac Allister. | Photo Credit: AFP

Messi scored and assisted as Argentina defeated Croatia 3-0 in the first semifinal of the FIFA World Cup at the Lusail Stadium on Tuesday.

Despite the loss, Croatia’s campaign in Qatar is not over. The European team will compete in the third-place playoff on December 18.

As has been the format over the editions, the losing semifinalists compete for the third place. A consolation game but a competitive fixture nonetheless.

Croatia will take on the loser between France and Morocco, the second semifinal that will be played on Wednesday.

More to follow..

