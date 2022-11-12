News

FIFA World Cup 2022: Thousands of fans, mainly from Kerala, take part in Qatar WC rally

Fans of Lionel Messi, Neymar and Harry Kane converged on the Doha seafront for a march that would normally not have been allowed.

AFP
Doha 12 November, 2022 06:00 IST
Argentina supporters are seen in Doha ahead of the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup football tournament on November 11, 2022.

Argentina supporters are seen in Doha ahead of the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup football tournament on November 11, 2022. | Photo Credit: AFP

Thousands of migrant workers wearing the colours of Argentina, Brazil and England staged a World Cup rally in Doha Friday, less than 10 days from the start of the tournament.

Fans of Lionel Messi, Neymar and Harry Kane converged on the Doha seafront for a march that would normally not have been allowed, according to an AFP journalist.

The fans came mainly from Kerala state, a football bastion in India that also accounts for a huge chunk of the Indian migrant community in Qatar of about 750,000 people. Qatar has a total population of about 2.8 million.

The hordes turned up for the event that was organised on social media and marched behind drummers to the World Cup countdown clock overlooking the Gulf.

“Police were told in advance and this is our day,” said one organiser who requested anonymity.

