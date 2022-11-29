How England, USA, Wales, Iran can qualify for round of 16: FIFA World Cup, Group B points table, scenarios

Ahead of the final group stages matches of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, all four teams – England, Iran, USA and Wales -- in Group B are in contention to make the knockout stages.
England has nearly secured its round of 16 berth after a 6-2 win against Iran and a goalless draw against the USA in its first two matches. With four points and a goal difference of +4, the Three Lions can afford a defeat and only a heavy thrashing at the hands of Wales could put its place in jeopardy.
Iran is at the cusp of a maiden Round of 16 qualification if its beats USA on Tuesday. A draw will also be enough, if Wales do not beat England.
USA has its destiny in its own hands when it takes on Iran but only a win against Iran will earn it a first Round of 16 berth since 2014.
Group B standings:
|Position
|Teams
|Matches
|Won
|Drawn
|Lost
|GF
|GA
|GD
|Poins
|1
|England
|2
|1
|1
|0
|6
|2
|4
|4
|2
|Iran
|2
|1
|0
|1
|4
|-6
|-2
|3
|3
|USA
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|4
|Wales
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|3
|-2
|1
Wales needs to beat England by a one-goal difference or more and hope that Iran and USA play out a draw against each other. In that instance, both Wales and Iran will have the same number of points (4), but Wales will go through due to a superior goal difference.