How England, USA, Wales, Iran can qualify for round of 16: FIFA World Cup, Group B points table, scenarios

Here’s how the Group B qualification scenarios look like ahead of the final match day in the FIFA World Cup.

Team Sportstar
29 November, 2022 09:59 IST
England takes on Wales, while USA faces Iran in the final matches of Group B.

England takes on Wales, while USA faces Iran in the final matches of Group B.

Ahead of the final group stages matches of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, all four teams – England, Iran, USA and Wales -- in Group B are in contention to make the knockout stages.

England has nearly secured its round of 16 berth after a 6-2 win against Iran and a goalless draw against the USA in its first two matches. With four points and a goal difference of +4, the Three Lions can afford a defeat and only a heavy thrashing at the hands of Wales could put its place in jeopardy.

Group B round two matches (Timings in IST)
England vs Wales - 12.30 AM - Ahmed Bin Ali Stadium
Iran vs USA - 12.30 AM -Al Thumama Stadium

Iran is at the cusp of a maiden Round of 16 qualification if its beats USA on Tuesday. A draw will also be enough, if Wales do not beat England.

USA has its destiny in its own hands when it takes on Iran but only a win against Iran will earn it a first Round of 16 berth since 2014.

Group B standings:

PositionTeamsMatchesWonDrawn LostGFGAGDPoins
1England21106244
2Iran21014-6-23
3USA20101102
4Wales201113-21

Wales needs to beat England by a one-goal difference or more and hope that Iran and USA play out a draw against each other. In that instance, both Wales and Iran will have the same number of points (4), but Wales will go through due to a superior goal difference.

