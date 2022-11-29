How England, USA, Wales, Iran can qualify for round of 16: FIFA World Cup, Group B points table, scenarios

Ahead of the final group stages matches of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar, all four teams – England, Iran, USA and Wales -- in Group B are in contention to make the knockout stages.

England has nearly secured its round of 16 berth after a 6-2 win against Iran and a goalless draw against the USA in its first two matches. With four points and a goal difference of +4, the Three Lions can afford a defeat and only a heavy thrashing at the hands of Wales could put its place in jeopardy.

Group B round two matches (Timings in IST) England vs Wales - 12.30 AM - Ahmed Bin Ali Stadium Iran vs USA - 12.30 AM -Al Thumama Stadium

Iran is at the cusp of a maiden Round of 16 qualification if its beats USA on Tuesday. A draw will also be enough, if Wales do not beat England.

USA has its destiny in its own hands when it takes on Iran but only a win against Iran will earn it a first Round of 16 berth since 2014.

Group B standings:

Position Teams Matches Won Drawn Lost GF GA GD Poins 1 England 2 1 1 0 6 2 4 4 2 Iran 2 1 0 1 4 -6 -2 3 3 USA 2 0 1 0 1 1 0 2 4 Wales 2 0 1 1 1 3 -2 1

Wales needs to beat England by a one-goal difference or more and hope that Iran and USA play out a draw against each other. In that instance, both Wales and Iran will have the same number of points (4), but Wales will go through due to a superior goal difference.