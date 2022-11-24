FIFA World Cup, Group C scenarios: How are Argentina, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, Poland placed after matchday 1

Not many predicted Saudi Arabia to top Group C after the first round of matches, but that is exactly how the group has panned out.

Herve Renard’s Saudi Arabia, after its monumental win against Argentina tops the table with three points. Another win, and the Saudis will be in a prime position to qualify for the knockouts with six points. However, it will play a gritty Poland side led by Robert Lewandowski, which played out a goalless draw against Mexico in its opening match.

Group B round two matches (Timings in IST) Poland vs Saudi Arabia - November 26, 6:30 PM - Education City Stadium Argentina vs Mexico - November 27, 1:30 AM - Lusail Stadium

If Poland wins, it will reach four points from two games, with its qualification hopes hanging in the balance as it would face Argentina in the final round of matches.

Argentina has started its World Cup campaign in the worst way possible, suffering a 1-0 loss against Saudi Arabia in a major upset. It faces Mexico next in an almost must-win match and is the only team in the group without a single point till now.

Argentina qualification scenarios explained in detail

A win will propel Argentina to four points in two and will keep it in contention for qualification. A draw or loss would make it extremely difficult for Argentina. In that case, La Albiceleste would need favours from other teams in the final round of matches and would need to win its final match against Poland.

Group C standings: