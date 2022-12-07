News

Yann Sommer starts for Switzerland in Portugal Round of 16 match at FIFA World Cup

Sommer missed the final group game win over Serbia, due to an unspecified illness.

07 December, 2022 00:03 IST
Yann Sommer in training ahead of Switzerland’s game against Portugal.

Yann Sommer in training ahead of Switzerland’s game against Portugal. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Switzerland goalkeeper Yann Sommer was back in the starting XI for the FIFA World Cup Round of 16 match against Portugal on Tuesday at the Lusail Stadium.

Sommer missed the final group game win over Serbia, due to an unspecified illness, that guaranteed the team’s qualification to the knockouts. Borussia Dortmund keeper Gregor Kobel was his replacement

Sommer has 76 caps for the Swiss and has 30 clean sheets under his belt.

The 33-year-old Borussia Monchengladbach keeper will be key for Swizterland’s chances to progress into the quarterfinals.

Switzerland XI: Yann Sommer, Edimilson Fernandes, Manuel Akanji, Breel Embolo, Remo Freuler, Granit Xhaka, Ricardo Rodriguez, Djibril Sow, Ruben Vargas, Fabian Schaer, Xherdan Shaqiri

