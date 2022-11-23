News

Youssoufa Moukoko becomes youngest German World Cup player since Uwe Sweeler in Japan defeat

Germany’s teen prodigy Youssoufa Moukoko became the youngest player to play at the Qatar World Cup. Moukoko, who turned 18 on November 20, came on as a substitute in the 1-2 defeat to Japan on Wednesday.

Moukoko became the youngest-ever German to play in a World Cup after former player Uwe Seeler, overtaking Jamal Musiala, who started at the Khalifa International Stadium.

The Borussia Dortmund attacker become the second-youngest European to appear in the World Cup surpassing Denmark’s Christian Eriksen.

Norman Whiteside is the youngest-ever player to appear in the World Cup. He turned up for Ireland against Yugoslavia in 1982, when he was 17 years and 41 days. 

