Bollywood actress and dancer Nora Fatehi features in Light The Sky, the latest release of the FIFA World Cup 2022 official soundtrack. It is the fourth single on the soundtrack, following Hayya Hayya(Better Together), Arhbo and The World is Yours to Take, with more to follow ahead of the start of the tournament on November 20.

Fatehi, Emirati singer Balqees, Iraqi superstar Rahma Riad, and award-winning singer-songwriter Manal from Morocco have rendered their voices to this single.

“Football, like music, is a universal language that has a passionate following – and I have witnessed this with my own eyes wherever I have travelled across the globe. It has been a privilege to collaborate with such passionate and talented women to create something that celebrates our roots and the excitement of the FIFA World Cup,” Fatehi, the Manike star said.

The music video celebrates the groundbreaking inclusion of female referees at the first-ever World Cup in the Middle East. Stéphanie Frappart from France, Salima Mukansanga from Rwanda and Yoshimi Yamashita from Japan will take charge of matches in Qatar, while Neuza Back from Brazil, Karen Díaz Medina from Mexico and Kathryn Nesbitt from the USA will be assistant referees. All of them feature in this music video.

“ Light The Sky tells us to ‘shout if you’re with me’ and brings to life the spirit of communal celebration of the FIFA World Cup – an energising message as we look forward to a game-changing tournament of firsts,” FIFA entertainment executive and song producer RedOne says.

“This is an inspirational song with its roots firmly in the Middle East. It is also fitting that the first-ever female referees at a FIFA World Cup are part of this release that will connect with football and music lovers of all ages.”

Fans can watch the video below: