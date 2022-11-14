FIFA World Cup Quiz VII: Ultimate football quiz before Qatar 2022
Warm up for the FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar with our special quiz.
1. Which of the following Asian footballers have appeared in 4 editions of the World Cup, with one of the appearances coming in the 1994 edition?
2. Two unrelated footballers with the same surname played for Italy at the 1994 World Cup and both of them scored in the tournament. What’s the common surname?
3. Txiki Begiristain who scored for Spain in the 1994 World Cup against Switzerland is currently a highly-regarded director of football for which club?
4. What first was achieved when USA played Switzerland at the 1994 World Cup in a match held at the Pontiac Silvedrome?
5. In the 1994 World Cup, Diego Maradona played only 2 matches before failing a drug test. If one of the matches he played was against Greece, who was the other opponent?
6. The official song for the 1998 World Cup was called “La Copa de la Vida”. Which Latin American singer recorded the song?
7. France 1998 followed a different system to decide matches that went into extra time. The match ended the moment a team scored a goal in extra time. Who scored the first ever goal in extra time for France against Paraguay in the second round?
8. Four teams made their debut in the 1998 World Cup. One of them was Croatia, which achieved a third-place finish. Choose another debutant from the three teams below?
9. In the battle to host the 1998 World Cup, which country came second with 7 votes, finishing behind France’s 12 votes?
10. Which French player was sent off in the final of the 1998 World Cup? Note that each of the players in the options was sent off in the 1998 edition, but we need the one who was sent off in the final.