Poland FIFA World Cup 2022 squad: Full 26-member squad, match dates, schedule

Poland manager Czeslaw Michniewicz named his 26-man squad on Thursday for the World Cup in Qatar.

Poland qualified for Qatar 2022 after defeating Sweden 2-0 in the UEFA playoffs and will be playing consecutive World Cups for the first time since 2002-2006.

Poland was scheduled to play Russia in Moscow in a World Cup qualifying playoff but refused to take part in protest against the war. FIFA subsequently excluded Russia from the competition, giving Poland a bye into the next round, where it defeated Sweden.

Lewandowski will remain the key player if Poland is to reach the knockout stages of the World Cup for the first time since 1986.

Goalkeepers: Wojciech Szczesny (Juventus), Bartlomiej Dragowski (Spezia), Lukasz Skorupski (Bologna) Defenders: Jan Bednarek (Aston Villa), Kamil Glik (Benevento), Robert Gumny (FC Augsburg), Artur Jedrzejczyk (Legia Warsaw), Jakub Kiwior (Spezia), Mateusz Wieteska (Clermont), Bartosz Bereszynski (Sampdoria), Matty Cash (Aston Villa), Nicola Zalewski (AS Roma). Midfielders: Krystian Bielik (Birmingham City), Przemyslaw Frankowski (Lens), Kamil Grosicki (Pogon Szczecin), Grzegorz Krychowiak (Al-Shabab), Jakub Kaminski (VfL Wolfsburg), Michal Skoras (Lech Poznan), Damian Szymanski (AEK Athens), Sebastian Szymanski (Feyenoord), Piotr Zielinski (Napoli), Szymon Zurkowski (Fiorentina). Forwards: Robert Lewandowski (FC Barcelona), Arkadiusz Milik (Juventus), Krzysztof Piatek (Salernitana), Karol Swiderski (Charlotte FC)

Manager: Czeslaw Michniewicz

Poland's World Cup record:

Played Won Drew Lost GF GA 34 16 5 13 46 45