FIFA World Cup 2022: 5 youngsters who could shine on World Cup debut in Qatar

England’s Jude Bellingham and Spain’s Pedri will lead the way for the next generation of talented footballers at the Qatar World Cup.

Team Sportstar
10 November, 2022 18:05 IST
England and Borussia Dortmund’s Jude Bellingham.

England and Borussia Dortmund’s Jude Bellingham. | Photo Credit: Lars Baron

Over the 21 editions of the FIFA World Cup, the tournament has been lit up by several talented youngsters. The World Cup in Qatar will offer a similar stage for the next generation in what will be their first appearance.

England’s Jude Bellingham and Spain’s Pedri will lead the way for the next generation with France’s Eduardo Camavinga, Spain’s Gavi and Germany’s Jamal Musiala.

Except for Gavi, who is 18-years-old, all the other players are 19 and these five players are expected to play a big role in this year’s World Cup.

Gavi was recently awarded the Kopa Trophy, FIFA’s recognition for the best young footballer in the season.

