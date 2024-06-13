MagazineBuy Print

Why is FIFPRO taking legal action against FIFA?

In May, FIFPRO and WLA had expressed their concern over the expanded competition in a letter addressed to FIFA President Gianni Infantino and Secretary General Mattias Grafstrom.

Published : Jun 13, 2024 16:06 IST , BENGALURU - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: As a response to a letter accusing the global body of saturating the football calendar, FIFA rejected the claims that it made unilateral decisions to benefit its competitions in the international calendar.
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: As a response to a letter accusing the global body of saturating the football calendar, FIFA rejected the claims that it made unilateral decisions to benefit its competitions in the international calendar. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: As a response to a letter accusing the global body of saturating the football calendar, FIFA rejected the claims that it made unilateral decisions to benefit its competitions in the international calendar. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

FIFPRO has started legal action against FIFA over the expanded men’s Club World Cup, the global players’ union said on Thursday.

In May, FIFA said it would not consider rescheduling its 32-team Club World Cup after FIFPRO and the World Leagues Association (WLA) threatened legal action if the world footballing body did not review its plans.

FIFPRO said England’s Professional Footballers’ Association (PFA) and France’s players union (UNFP), both of which are members, submitted a legal claim with the Brussels court of commerce on Thursday.

“FIFPRO Europe member unions have today submitted a legal claim against FIFA, challenging the legality of FIFA’s decisions to unilaterally set the International Match Calendar and, in particular, the decision to create and schedule the FIFA Club World Cup 2025,” FIFPRO said in a statement.

READ MORE | FIFA World Cup 2026: Possible training camps include sites in non-tournament cities

“Player unions believe that these decisions violate the rights of players and their unions under the EU Charter of Fundamental Rights while also potentially violating EU competition law,” the body added in its statement.

FIFA did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.

In May, FIFPRO and WLA had expressed their concern over the expanded competition in a letter addressed to FIFA President Gianni Infantino and Secretary General Mattias Grafstrom.

Their letter said the global football calendar is “beyond saturation” and that national leagues are unable to properly organise their competitions, while players are being pushed beyond their limits, with significant injury risks.

In response, FIFA rejected their claims that it made unilateral decisions to benefit its competitions in the international calendar.

Related Topics

FIFPro /

FIFA /

FIFA Club World Cup

Latest issue of Sportstar

Retirement isn’t a walk in the park

Ayon Sengupta
Change of rule: Until 2022, players could only review on-field decisions for dismissal, but that has not been the case in the IPL since 2023 with teams now reviewing wides and bouncers. 

DRS for wides and bouncers in IPL matches should be done away with

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

