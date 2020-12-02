Football

Fiorentina coach Cesare Prandelli positive for virus

The Italian club says Prandelli is self-isolating and that the rest of the squad will now go into a bubble in accordance with protocol.

PTI
02 December, 2020 20:43 IST

The 63-year-old Prandelli is in his second spell at Fiorentina and has been in charge for less than a month.   -  GETTY IMAGES

Fiorentina coach Cesare Prandelli has tested positive for the coronavirus.

The 63-year-old Prandelli is in his second spell at Fiorentina and has been in charge for less than a month. He replaced Giuseppe Iachini.

Fiorentina has lost both of its league matches under the former Italy coach.

