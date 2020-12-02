Football Football Fiorentina coach Cesare Prandelli positive for virus The Italian club says Prandelli is self-isolating and that the rest of the squad will now go into a bubble in accordance with protocol. PTI 02 December, 2020 20:43 IST The 63-year-old Prandelli is in his second spell at Fiorentina and has been in charge for less than a month. - GETTY IMAGES PTI 02 December, 2020 20:43 IST Fiorentina coach Cesare Prandelli has tested positive for the coronavirus.The Italian club says Prandelli is self-isolating and that the rest of the squad will now go into a bubble in accordance with protocol.The 63-year-old Prandelli is in his second spell at Fiorentina and has been in charge for less than a month. He replaced Giuseppe Iachini.Fiorentina has lost both of its league matches under the former Italy coach. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos